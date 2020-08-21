Lillard (finger) will not return to Thursday's game against the Lakers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lillard suffered a left index finger dislocation late in the third quarter of Game 2, but negative X-rays indicate that he's at least avoided skeletal damage. With the Lakers already up more than 30 points over Portland, it's unsurprising to see the team elect to hold Lillard out in the hopes of having the star ready for Game 3 on Saturday.