Lillard recorded 10 points (1-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's win over the Nuggets.

Lillard missed all of his attempts from inside the arc and had his worst shooting performance of the campaign, but he still found a way to contribute in other categories and ended just two boards shy of putting up a triple-double -- his seven trips to the charity stripe allowed him to boost his scoring figures. Despite the down game, it's worth noting Lillard had scored at least 34 points in each of the previous three games of the series and should bounce back Tuesday in Game 5.