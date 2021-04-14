Lillard scored a team-high 28 points (9-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 10 assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Celtics.

It was the 10th double-double of the season for Lillard, who's reached double-digits in that category for the sixth straight season. Four of them have come in the last nine games but the distribution spikes have come at the cost of scoring consistency, and over that stretch he's averaging 22.7 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 boards and 3.4 threes.