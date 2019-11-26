Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-double in victory
Lillard posted 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in Portland's 117-94 win over Chicago on Monday night.
The dimes helped mitigate a quiet night offensively for Lillard, who is in the midst of a slump. Over his past five games, he is shooting under 28 percent from the field and 25 percent from long range. Despite the poor stretch, Lillard still finds himself in the top-10 for points, assists and player efficiency rating.
