Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-doubles in complementary role
Lillard turned in 16 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, one rebound and one steal across 33 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 124-112 win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
Lillard ceded the mantle of top scorer to backcourt mate C.J. McCollum for the night, acting as more of a facilitator and offsetting some shooting woes in the process. Lillard's line was actually a microcosm of his 2019 thus far, as he's failed to shoot any higher than 38.1 percent in any contest but has handed out between six and 12 assists in each of the first five games of the new year. Lillard has particularly been scuffling from distance, as he's drained just 24.2 percent of his three-point attempts over that span. However, with his ability to make up for it in other areas of the stat sheet, he's certainly tiding fantasy owners over until he inevitably bounces back scoring-wise.
