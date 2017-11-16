Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-doubles in hard-fought victory
Lillard generated 26 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 99-94 win over the Magic.
The All-Star point guard has been dealing with a finger injury as of late, which could partly explain his recent shooting woes. However, Lillard snapped out of his struggles in notable fashion Wednesday, generating his best point total since Nov. 5 and draining a season-best five three-pointers. Lillard's rebound total was also a high-water mark on the campaign and he passed Mychal Thompson for eighth on the franchise's all-time scoring list with his point haul on the night. Despite Wednesday's success, Lillard still has work to do on his shot, as he's posting a career-low 40.6 percent success rate from the field through his first 14 games.
