Lillard recorded 24 points (5-17 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 loss to the Lakers.

Lillard posted his second straight double-double with six rebounds, and the star point guard is also on a tear with eight straight contests with at least 20 points. Lillard is averaging 31.6 points, 7.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game with four double-doubles across 11 outings in January, but those strong numbers have led Portland to a 3-8 record in that span.