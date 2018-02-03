Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-doubles in loss
Lillard finished with 32 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 130-105 loss to the Raptors.
The Trail Blazers were blown-out Friday, falling behind by 19 points in the first quarter alone. Despite the lopsided scoreline, Lillard was able to put up a well-rounded stat line. In fact, the 32 points were Lillard's highest point total since back on December 11th against the Warriors.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores season-low 13 points in blowout win over Bulls•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 28 points on Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 29 points Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 31 points Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Team-high scoring total in narrow loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes off for 31 points in Saturday win•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.