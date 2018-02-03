Play

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-doubles in loss

Lillard finished with 32 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 130-105 loss to the Raptors.

The Trail Blazers were blown-out Friday, falling behind by 19 points in the first quarter alone. Despite the lopsided scoreline, Lillard was able to put up a well-rounded stat line. In fact, the 32 points were Lillard's highest point total since back on December 11th against the Warriors.

