Lillard mustered 28 points (8-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 43 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Nuggets.

Lillard recorded his fifth double-double of the series Thursday and also surpassed the 25-point mark for the fifth time, but his efforts on the offensive end of the court were not enough to carry the Blazers to a potential Game 7. Lillard struggled a bit from deep in Game 6, but that shouldn't hide the fact that he delivered an impressive performance across the board throughout the series -- he averaged 34.3 points, 10.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game as Portland got trounced in the first round.