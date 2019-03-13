Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-doubles in victory
Lillard finished with 20 points 8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 125-104 victory over the Clippers.
Lillard was a little quiet on the offensive end Tuesday but still finished with 20 points to go with his 12 assists. The 12 assists matched his season-high and it was just the eighth time all season he has finished with double-digit dimes. The victory moves the Trail Blazers into a tie with the Thunder for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. They now get two nights rest before traveling to New Orleans to face the Pelicans in a game that they would certainly see as winnable.
