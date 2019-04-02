Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-doubles in win

Lillard totaled 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists and five rebounds across 34 minutes in the Trail Blazers' win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

Lillard handed out 12 dimes to go with his 15 points for a double-double in Momday's win. He's been the focal point of the offense even more so than usual with C.J. McCollum (knee) out, but Lillard took a backseat in this game to the likes of Enes Kanter (20 points), Seth Curry (19 points) and Evan Turner (triple-double).