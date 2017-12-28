Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Downgraded to questionable Thursday

Lillard (hamstring) has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday's matchup with the 76ers, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.

Lillard missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but the Trail Blazers indicated earlier this week that he'd back for Thursday's contest. However, Lillard is now a late addition back on to the injury report and he'll likely now test out the injury during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Lillard ends up being held out, Shabazz Napier would likely be tasked with another start in the backcourt.