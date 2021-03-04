Lillard had 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in Wednesday's win over Golden State.

As usual, Lillard took care of business in the clutch, hitting a deep, step-back three with 14 seconds left to give the Blazers a two-point lead. On the other end, he took a charge on a drive by Draymond Green to seal the victory. Lillard will play once more (Thursday vs. SAC) before heading into the All-Star break as a top-10 overall fantasy player in most formats.