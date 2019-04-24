Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drills buzzer beater for series win

Lillard totaled a career-playoff-high 50 points (17-33 FG, 10-18 3Pt, 6-8 FT), including a game-winning three-pointer, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 45 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 118-115 win over the Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Tuesday.

Lillard capped off a masterful performance by clinching the first-round series for the Trail Blazers with a long-distance dagger from just inside the team logo at half court. The All-Star guard had enjoyed a spectacular first half in which he'd accumulated 34 of his points -- with 19 coming in the first quarter alone -- so the last-second shot actually capped off what had been a much quieter third and fourth quarters. Lillard now has 12 career postseason games with more than 30 points and will look to spearhead the Trail Blazers' once again in the semifinal round against either the Spurs or Nuggets.