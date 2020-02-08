Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drills eight threes in narrow loss
Lillard generated 42 points (16-30 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, six rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 43 minutes in Friday's 117-114 loss to the Jazz.
Lillard did everything he could to pull out a win, but a controversial call at the end of the game involving a three-point shot to tie the score was the last straw for Lillard, who went off in a post-game interview about how badly the game was called. It certainly looked like Rudy Gobert committed goaltending in the pivotal shot, and the Jazz were also relentless in covering Lillard to the point of tangling him up repeatedly without a whistle blow. Despite the controversy, Lillard remains one of the hottest players in the NBA over the past few weeks.
