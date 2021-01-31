Lillard had 44 points (15-26 FG, 8-17 3PT, 6-6 FT), including the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, to beat the Bulls on Saturday night.
It was the signature performance of the season thus far for Lillard, who carried the shorthanded Blazers on offense during his 36 minutes. Lillard drilled a season-high eight three-pointers, while adding nine assists, five rebounds and one steal.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 39 in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Friday's game postponed•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Not enough help in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes off for 36 points in victory•