Lillard had 44 points (15-26 FG, 8-17 3PT, 6-6 FT), including the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, to beat the Bulls on Saturday night.

It was the signature performance of the season thus far for Lillard, who carried the shorthanded Blazers on offense during his 36 minutes. Lillard drilled a season-high eight three-pointers, while adding nine assists, five rebounds and one steal.