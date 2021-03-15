Lillard compiled 38 points (12-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 loss to the Timberwolves.
Lillard continues to stuff stat lines like clockwork for the Trail Blazers. After a brilliant performance in the All-Star Game, his numbers since have been exemplary. Over three games since the break, he's averaging 31 points, 7.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
