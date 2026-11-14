Lillard posted 29 points (6-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 11-11 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 120-107 win over the Kings.

Lillard added 29 points despite an inefficient night from the field, making up for it by hitting six threes and going 11-for-11 at the charity stripe. With Ja Morant (hamstring) out, the veteran has excelled, still getting the job done beyond the arc, and continued to look like his old self. Portland has now won three straight to open its six-game road trip.