Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 18 in Friday's win
Lillard scored 18 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 114-96 win over the Pacers.
With C.J. McCollum alongside him in the Portland backcourt after a one-game suspension, Lillard was his usual productive self. The Blazers will go as far as the team's two star guards can take them this year, but Lillard may have found his ceiling last season when he averaged a career-high 27.0 points per game.
