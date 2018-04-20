Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 20 in Game 3 loss
Lillard scored 20 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-102 loss to the Pelicans in Game 3.
While the point guard was able to get to the line more often than he had in the first two games of the series combined, his 14 field-goal attempts were also far below the 19.4 he averaged in the regular season, leading to another relatively disappointing scoring performance. Lillard will need to find a way to beat the Pelicans' stifling defense if the Blazers are going to avoid a series sweep Saturday in New Orleans.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another below-average effort in Game 2 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles with shot in Game 1 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for 36 points in finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 25 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 33 points despite questionable tag•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....