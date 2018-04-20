Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 20 in Game 3 loss

Lillard scored 20 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-102 loss to the Pelicans in Game 3.

While the point guard was able to get to the line more often than he had in the first two games of the series combined, his 14 field-goal attempts were also far below the 19.4 he averaged in the regular season, leading to another relatively disappointing scoring performance. Lillard will need to find a way to beat the Pelicans' stifling defense if the Blazers are going to avoid a series sweep Saturday in New Orleans.