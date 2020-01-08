Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 20 points, nine dimes

Lillard had 20 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 win over the Raptors.

Lillard was extremely efficient as a scorer while doing an excellent job of setting up his teammates as per usual. He's having his best campaign from a distribution standpoint, with a career-high per-game average of 7.6 dimes through 36 appearances.