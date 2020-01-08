Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 20 points, nine dimes
Lillard had 20 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 win over the Raptors.
Lillard was extremely efficient as a scorer while doing an excellent job of setting up his teammates as per usual. He's having his best campaign from a distribution standpoint, with a career-high per-game average of 7.6 dimes through 36 appearances.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Massive line in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Torches Wizards in Washington•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Reaches 30 points in third straight•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Nears double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Impressive scoring performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ice cold from perimeter•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...