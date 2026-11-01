Lillard produced 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-90 victory over the Jazz.

The 36-year-old point guard bounced back from a quiet nine-point effort Thursday against the Grizzlies, as Lillard scored more than 20 points for the third time in five games to begin the season and drained multiple three-pointers for the fourth time. His return to Portland has gone as well as could have been hoped -- Lillard is averaging 19.2 points, 4.0 boards, 3.6 assists, 3.2 threes and 1.0 steals a contest, and the Blazers are 4-1 with him running the offense.