Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 24 in loss
Lillard totaled 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Raptors on Friday.
Lillard had another strong offensive showing, though his night was largely overshadowed by the sharp-shooting C.J. McCollum who scored 35. Lillard remains the primary option on offense in Portland, and he's one of the league's best scorers.
