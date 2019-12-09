Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 26 in loss

Lillard supplied 26 points (8-24 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Thunder.

Lillard managed to eclipse 20 points for the third consecutive game despite a rough night shooting. Though his output hasn't translated to the team success Portland expected this year, Lillard continues to produce at an elite rate. In 36.9 minutes per game this season, the star point guard's averaging 26.7 points, a career-high 7.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 threes.