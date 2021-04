Lillard scored 27 points (9-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and dished 10 assists across 34 minutes Saturday in a 118-103 win over the Pistons.

Lillard topped Portland in scoring in the contest while registering his third double-double in his past seven games. The All-Star guard is enjoying another productive season, posting per-game averages of 29.0 points, 7.7 assists, 4.2 boards and 4.1 three-pointers.