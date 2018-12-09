Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 28 points in Saturday's win
Lillard had 28 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 victory over the Timberwolves.
Lillard hit some big shots down the stretch as the Trail Blazers went on a 15-to-2 run to end the game. After blowing a 10 point lead, the Blazers were more composed to finish things out, running out eight-point victors. Lillard has now scored in excess of 25 points in six of his past seven games while also handing out a combined 48 assists.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-high 25 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Approaches triple-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Spectacular double-double in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Logs modest outing in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sets franchise record with 10 treys•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in 30 points in loss•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...