Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 28 points in Saturday's win

Lillard had 28 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 victory over the Timberwolves.

Lillard hit some big shots down the stretch as the Trail Blazers went on a 15-to-2 run to end the game. After blowing a 10 point lead, the Blazers were more composed to finish things out, running out eight-point victors. Lillard has now scored in excess of 25 points in six of his past seven games while also handing out a combined 48 assists.