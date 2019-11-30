Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 28 points in win

Lillard had 28 points (9-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-9 FG), two boards and six assists in 37 minutes of a 107-103 win against the Bulls on Friday.

Lillard scored at least 20 points for the third time in the last four games, following up his last game's 27 points with 28 against the Bulls. Lillard was able to score despite a tougher outing from beyond the arc, but made up for it with a solid effort in other aspects of the game. He'll face the Clippers on Tuesday.