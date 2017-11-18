Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 29 points in loss to Sacramento
Lillard scored a game-high 29 points (9-25 FG, 5-14 3PT, 6-6 FT) in an 86-82 defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Friday.
Lillard averaged over 30 points per game against Sacramento last season, as he clearly loves facing the Kings. This marks Lillard's 10th game this season with at least 25 points, despite the fact that his field goal percentage is barely cracking 40 percent. He's also adding 6.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season as well, as he's still one of the best point guard options in fantasy. The ceiling could be even higher too, as his 40.6 field goal percentage and 32.4 three-point percentage could see a rise when he finds his jumper.
