Lillard had 30 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in Saturday's win over the Spurs.

Lillard went through a rough patch in April, but he's officially broken out of that slump, as he's now scored at least 30 points in four straight games while shooting 58 percent from the field in that span. Portland has won seven of its last eight games and sits 1.5 games clear of the Lakers for the sixth seed in the West, so Lillard will look to keep the Blazers out of the play-in tournament with four regular-season games remaining.