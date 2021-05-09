Lillard had 30 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in Saturday's win over the Spurs.
Lillard went through a rough patch in April, but he's officially broken out of that slump, as he's now scored at least 30 points in four straight games while shooting 58 percent from the field in that span. Portland has won seven of its last eight games and sits 1.5 games clear of the Lakers for the sixth seed in the West, so Lillard will look to keep the Blazers out of the play-in tournament with four regular-season games remaining.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Paces Portland in big win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 32 in 31 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Probable at Cavaliers•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 33•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hands out 13 assists in win•