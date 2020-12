Lillard scored 31 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with four rebounds, five assists, a block and five turnovers in 36 minutes of Monday's 115-107 win over the Lakers.

Lillard dropped a game high 31 points as he helped Portland pick up a big win. The 2012 first-round pick is starting to round into top form as he's now eclipsed 30 points in back-to-back games.