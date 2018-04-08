Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 33 points despite questionable tag

Lillard produced 33 points (11-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Spurs.

Despite nursing an ankle injury, Lillard drew the start and although he led the team with 33 points, he turned the ball over seven times, which tied his season high. If Lillard continues to play at a high level the Trail Blazers' playoff prospects are high, but Lillard and company have trouble closing the deal when the pressure is on. You'll often find that Lillard's assist totals correlate with the team's success, so if he can distribute the ball well, the sky's the limit.