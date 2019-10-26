Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 35 in win
Lillard contributed 35 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's win over Sacramento.
Lillard dominated the Kings, finishing with his second-consecutive 30-plus point performance and ending the day with a plus-23 net rating in 33 minutes of play. Lillard continues to be one of the top options amongst backcourt players in the entire league. Through two games, he's averaging 33.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 threes, and 2.0 steals in 36.0 minutes.
