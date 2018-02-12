Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 39 points in loss to Jazz

Lillard led Portland with 39 points (12-25 FG, 2-8 3PT, 13-13 FT), three rebounds and one assist in a 115-96 loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Lillard's 50-point outing on Friday was followed-up by another gem here, as he's proving why he was selected to his first all-star game this season. He is now averaging 25.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season, as he's doing that damage on 44 percent shooting and 36.4 minutes per game. That's all you can ask for, as he should continue to provide these averages in the second half with him and C.J. McCollum being the only true offensive threats in Portland.