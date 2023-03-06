Lillard closed Sunday's 122-119 win over the Magic with 41 points (10-25 FG, 4-16 3Pt, 17-20 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes.

Lillard recorded another huge scoring line Sunday night, marking the second time in three games he's gone for 41 points. He missed multiple free throws for the first time in well over a month, but still shot 85 percent on a remarkable 20 attempts. The 32-year-old has also recorded eight steals over his last four contests. He continues to put up tremendous fantasy numbers, making him a valuable playoff piece for both points and category leagues.