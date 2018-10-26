Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 41 points Thursday

Lillard collected 41 points (13-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 128-114 win over the Magic.

Lillard had scored 29 points in each of his last two games, but set a new season-high with 41 points Thursday night. The biggest change to his play was the one turnover he committed, as he had five his last time out. He should remain the focal point of this offense going forward, being one of the better scoring point guards in the league.