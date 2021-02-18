Lillard had 43 points (14-28 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 16 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 win over the Pelicans.

The 30-year-old now has three straight double-doubles, and the 16 assists Wednesday marks a season high. Lillard is averaging 36.0 points, 12.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from deep during that stretch.