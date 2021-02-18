Lillard had 43 points (14-28 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 16 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 win over the Pelicans.

The 30-year-old now has three straight double-doubles, and the 16 assists Wednesday marks a season high. Lillard is averaging 36.0 points, 12.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from deep during that stretch.

More News