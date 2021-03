Lillard posted 50 points (13-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 18-18 FT), 10 assists and six assists across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 125-124 win over the Pelicans.

Lillard led the Trail Blazers back from a 17-point deficit with 5:55 remaining in the contest, capping his dominant performance with seven points in the final minute. The star point guard is quite the spectacle when it comes to shooting; he's currently shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 93.6 percent from the charity stripe and 38.8 percent from distance. Lillard is also on pace for a career high in points per game (30.4).