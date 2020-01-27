Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 50 points in win
Lillard accounted for 50 points (14-23 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's win over Indiana.
Lillard continued his unparalleled scoring streak Sunday, notching his 10th double-dobule of the season along the way. The star point guard's now scored 158 points over his past three contests, chipping in 28 assists, 27 threes, 22 rebounds and three steals as well. While it's unlikely that Lillard will be able to maintain this scoring potency long-term, he's the offensive focal point for a Trail Blazers team that's desperately trying to stay in the playoffs. Due to his recent play, it's hard to bet against Lillard in Wednesday's tilt with Houston.
