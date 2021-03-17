Lillard posted 50 points (13-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 18-18 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists through 41 minutes in the 125-124 win over New Orleans on Tuesday.

Lillard continued his dominant performance on the floor in the win Tuesday. The guard is quite the spectacle when it comes to shooting. He is currently shooting 45.1 percent (field-goal percentage), 93.6 percent (free-throw percentage) and 38.8 percent (three-pointer percentage on the season. They respectively match second best, career best and third best in his career. Lillard is also on pace for a career high in points per game (30.4). The guard is easily the best player that the Trail Blazers have and he is matchup proof. You cannot find too many easier options than him.