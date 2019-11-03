Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops eight triples in loss
Lillard contributed 33 points (11-16 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 129-128 loss to the 76ers.
Lillard put the Trail Blazers on his back late in the game Saturday but it wasn't enough as they blew a 21-point lead, falling to the 76ers by one point. Lillard has been incredible to begin the season and could be considered the most consistent fantasy player out there. He will get a night's rest before traveling to the Bay area to face the Warriors in what should be a favorable matchup.
