Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops game-high 32 points in loss
Lillard amassed 32 points (10-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to Denver.
After a mediocre start, Lillard got hot late, ending the game with a game-high 32 points. This game was back-and-forth with Lillard managing to keep the Trail Blazers close enough late. He was basically a consensus top-8 pick this season and games such as this only justify that position. The Trail Blazers now have to deal with a four-game road trip, beginning in Sacramento on Friday. Look for Lillard to put up big numbers once again as they look to get their first win of the season.
