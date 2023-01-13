Lillard logged 50 points (16-28 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 13-15 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Thursday's 119-113 loss to Cleveland.

Lillard erupted for a season-high 50 points Thursday, tallying at least 30 points for the third straight game. After an early-season injury halted his momentum, Lillard has been rolling over the past few weeks. The Trail Blazers now sit outside the play-in bracket, meaning Lillard is going to have to put the team on his back once again down the stretch. It isn't certain he can get back to being a first-round player in fantasy, although the top 20 feels within reach.