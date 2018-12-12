Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops team-high 34 points

Lillard tallied 34 points (12-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 111-103 loss to the Rockets.

While Lillard kept the point total inflated Tuesday night, his rebounds and assists fell off from his season averages of 5.2 and 6.4 respectively. He'll look to do more as a teammate to lead his crew to a win next time out.