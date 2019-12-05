Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Efficient from three in win

Lillard finished with 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds to go along with two steals and a block over 37 minutes of play during the Trailblazers' 127-116 win against the Kings on Wednesday.

After connecting on just five of 20 three-point attempts in his last two games, the 66.7 percent success rate Lillard experienced from beyond the arc was just what he needed to bounce back. Wednesday's contest marked the second game this season in which the all-star has connected on at least 60 percent of his attempts from deep. Look for Lillard to continue firing away from deep, as he is currently sixth in the NBA in three-point attempts.