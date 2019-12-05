Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Efficient from three in win
Lillard finished with 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds to go along with two steals and a block over 37 minutes of play during the Trailblazers' 127-116 win against the Kings on Wednesday.
After connecting on just five of 20 three-point attempts in his last two games, the 66.7 percent success rate Lillard experienced from beyond the arc was just what he needed to bounce back. Wednesday's contest marked the second game this season in which the all-star has connected on at least 60 percent of his attempts from deep. Look for Lillard to continue firing away from deep, as he is currently sixth in the NBA in three-point attempts.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 28 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-double in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Teases triple-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-time decision•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.