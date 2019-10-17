Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Efficient in preseason win

Lillard supplied 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 126-118 preseason win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Lillard was in strong form during the victory, teaming with backcourt mate C.J. McCollum to contribute 53 of Portland's 126 points on the night. The All-Star point guard is set for another season of massive usage as one of the linchpins of the Blazers' attack.