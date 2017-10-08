Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Erupts for 35 points in 26 minutes Sunday

Lillard recorded 35 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 13-13 FT), three assists, three rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 preseason victory over the Clippers.

Lillard was already dominant through the team's first two preseason games before Sunday's 35-point outburst. He's looking extremely comfortable within the team's new-look offense featuring Jusuf Nurkic, who the team acquired just prior to the trade deadline last season.