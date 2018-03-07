Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Erupts for 37 in Tuesday's win
Lillard scored 37 points (10-18 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-87 win over the Knicks.
The 27-year-old might just be the hottest player in the Association right now, as Lillard has scored 30 or more points seven times in the last 10 games while averaging 35.4 point, 5.3 assists, 4.3 three-pointers, 3.7 boards and 1.3 steals over that stretch while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 43.0 percent from beyond the arc. Not surprisingly, his elite production has carried the Blazers to an eight-game win streak and third place in the Western Conference, but he'll need to stay locked in down the stretch to keep them there -- the ninth-place Clippers are only four games back of Portland.
