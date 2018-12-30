Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Erupts for 40 points in loss

Lillard produced 40 points (14-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 loss to the Warriors.

Despite a considerable increase in scoring totals for their star point guard, Portland couldn't take two straight from the Warriors in back-to-back games. Lillard's stat line was highlighted by a 6-of-13 effort from beyond the arc. Over the month of December, Lillard has been dropping threes at a torrid pace, converting 46.2 percent of them over 13 games.