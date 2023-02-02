Lillard supplied 42 points (11-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 15-16 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 victory over Memphis.

Portland was down by six heading into the fourth quarter, but the red-hot Lillard made sure the Memphis lead wasn't going to hold up. The veteran point guard has scored 30 or more points in five straight games and has drained multiple three-pointers in 13 straight, averaging 38.0 points, 7.7 assists, 4.5 threes and 4.2 boards over the latter stretch.