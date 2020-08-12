Lillard scored a game-high 61 points (17-32 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 18-18 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 134-131 win over the Mavericks.
One game after sinking the Sixers with 51 points, Lillard topped himself and tied his career high of 61 as he nearly single-handedly dragged the Blazers to another win -- Carmelo Anthony was the only other Portland player to score more than 11 points on the night. With the Blazers now holding the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the Grizzles, Spurs and surging Suns, expect Lillard to remain red-hot right through the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in 51 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles with efficiency in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ties franchise record in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Falls just shy of triple-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Piles up 30 points, 16 assists•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Totals 29 points, nine dimes•