Lillard scored a game-high 61 points (17-32 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 18-18 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 134-131 win over the Mavericks.

One game after sinking the Sixers with 51 points, Lillard topped himself and tied his career high of 61 as he nearly single-handedly dragged the Blazers to another win -- Carmelo Anthony was the only other Portland player to score more than 11 points on the night. With the Blazers now holding the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the Grizzles, Spurs and surging Suns, expect Lillard to remain red-hot right through the end of the regular season.